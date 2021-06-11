TikTok star Bryce Hall has '95%' confirmed that UK YouTuber KSI will be his next opponent inside the ring following his bout with Austin McBroom.

After an exciting few months of build up, the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event is finally arriving this weekend and plentiful fans will be tuning in to see which social media stars come out on top.

Hall, who made himself known through TikTok videos, will be fighting McBroom on the main event of the evening and already has his sights set on his next opponent.

That opponent being KSI - the YouTuber who started this bizarre journey after beating fellow YouTuber Joe Weller, which ultimately led to the crazy exhibition bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Both Hall and KSI have been exchanging digs on social media in the build up to the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event; should Hall overcome McBroom on Saturday June 12, it will be interesting to see what develops next.

Hall '95' confirms KSI will be his next boxing opponent

In a recent video that has emerged on social media, Hall has been spotted speaking about his next boxing match should he beat McBroom this weekend.

Speaking to YouTuber Mike Majlak, Hall was asked whether his next fight with KSI is 100% confirmed. He said: "That is 95% confirmed.

"He [KSI] has made two videos about me, tweeting about me. He said it is like a warm-up to Jake [Paul].

"I think he wants this fight because he sees the numbers".

The main hype around KSI came after his victory against Logan Paul and the public were anticipating a bout with his brother, Jake.

However, the latter will be fighting MMA star Tyron Woodley in August so that fight looks set to be a while away.

So. most fans of these influencers will now be eagerly-anticipating the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event this weekend to see the outcomes of each of the eight fights on the night.

Should Hall make a statement on the main event of the evening against McBroom with a convincing win, the fight against KSI looks almost certain to happen before 2021 draws to a close.

