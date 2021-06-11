Katie McCabe wins GiveMeSport Fans' Player of the Season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal’s Katie McCabe has won GiveMeSport Fans’ Player of the Season award.

The Irish defender saw off five other contenders to scoop the accolade, including: Chloe Kelly, Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr, Vivianne Miedema and Ella Toone.

McCabe has been a key figure for the Gunners this season and helped them qualify for the Champions League with a string of impressive showings.

The likes of Miedema and Caitlin Foord have often received the plaudits for their goal contributions, but the 25-year-old has regularly been the unsung hero of the side and this award shows just how much fans have recognised the quality of her performances all year.

In 19 games, the Dublin born star scored four goals and registered 11 assists –– a league-high along with Kelly and Kirby. Her goal against Everton late on in the season helped Arsenal secure a 2-1 victory, which all but secured European football for next season. Equally, her strike against Spurs helped the Gunners to an emphatic North London derby win.

The vote itself was incredibly tight, with several standout individual campaigns. In the end, there was barely anything in it as Kelly earned 35 percent of fan votes, but it was the Gunners defender who edged it with 36 percent.

Chelsea’s Kirby was third with 11 percent, followed by Miedema, Toone and Kerr respectively.

With Arsenal having lost head coach Joe Montemurro to Juventus and several of the team’s renowned stars linked with moves elsewhere, fans will be hopeful that the Gunners can hold on to the ever-reliable McCabe whatever the cost.

Congratulations on the award, Katie!

