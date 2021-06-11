WWE NXT UK Superstars Kay Lee Ray, Noam Dar, Oliver Carter and Rampage Brown took on a graffiti challenge at the UK Performance Center this week.

Under the watchful eye of world-famous graffiti artist Mr Cenz, stars from the British Brand attempted to recreate some of his work in their own unique way.

As you can see from the stunning images below, the London-based artist created a massive new mural on the wall of the WWE UK Performance Center.

It features the NXT UK logo and an explosion of colour sprayed onto a white background.

Check out some of the best images below:

Wow, that is absolutely incredible.

It didn't take long for the NXT UK Superstars to get involved themselves, breaking into a little competition to see who really has the best graffiti can control in WWE.

Check out the video of the action below:

As you can see, it was Kay Lee Ray who won the competition, with her design coming in first place.

Oliver Carter came second, with Rampage Brown in third.

Noam Dar, who came fourth, didn't sound too impressed with the results, telling Mr Cenz to be 'smart' with his choices before claiming Cenz' own mural actually placed last!

The Scottish Supernova even stormed out the building to sell his painting to a random stranger for £5...

We've all got to start somewhere, Noam.

NXT UK is available to watch every Thursday at 8pm on WWE Network, repeated Friday’s at 10pm on BT Sport.

