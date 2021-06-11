Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that Red Bull possess the quickest car in Formula 1 at the moment with the Mercedes team losing serious ground to their Constructors' rivals in the last two races.

It's been a tough few weeks for the Silver Arrows with the Monaco Grand Prix and Azerbaijan Grand Prix yielding little in the way of points, whilst Red Bull have won both.

Indeed, it's also harmed Lewis Hamilton's bid for an eighth crown but, in that particular case, things could have been worse after Max Verstappen failed to score last time out in Baku.

Even so, before the Dutchman's puncture and crash, he was looking well on course to take victory and extend his lead in the Drivers' standings, so it's clear that, right now, the Red Bull team is in the ascendancy.

However, different tracks will favour different teams and so the momentum should swing back in Mercedes' favour in the future, they just need to be able to take advantage when it does.

Certainly, though, the fight is well and truly on for both championships and the current world champion has admitted that Red Bull have the strongest car on the grid as things stand:

“You can see that Red Bull is clearly the quickest at the moment.

“It was very, very hard to keep up with them [in Baku.]

“So to be have been in the mix and in that position was really amazing. It’s quite a humbling experience actually to come away with nothing after all the hard work, but these things happen.

“Their car is incredibly fast, so I think undoubtedly the two of them together [Verstappen and Perez] will make it difficult.

“That’s what we expected at the beginning of the year, and so we will just keep our heads down.”

It's great to see these two teams really going hammer and tong at the moment and if that continues for the full season we are in for a treat.

Hamilton is right, Red Bull are looking the quickest right now but there is plenty of time for that to change and Mercedes will be hard at it to ensure it does as soon as possible.

