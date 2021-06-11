The continent's greatest footballing bonanza is finally upon us.

Euro 2020 kicks off today in Rome as Italy welcome Turkey to the eternal city before the tournament really clicks into gear this weekend.

It's been a long wait for a championships that will be held a year after originally planned but, as of right now, we simply don't care.

It promises to be one heck of a party as some of the brightest stars in the world battle it out for national immortality.

France undoubtedly enter the championship as favourites, boasting a terrifying squad dripping with world-beating talent all over the pitch.

Portugal and Germany will also be confident of their chances while England, with their hoard of young attacking talent, could prove to be a bit of a dark horse this year.

Meanwhile, Scotland are preparing for another European bow having finally arrested a major tournament drought stretching back to 1998.

The Scots booked their ticket to the continental showpiece in dramatic fashion, overcoming Serbia via a penalty shootout with David Marshall proving to be the hero.

They find themselves drawn in a tricky group alongside England, Croatia and Czech Republic but will be quietly confident of causing their fair share of upsets.

While they may not have the most talented squad on paper, there is simply no substitute for the incredible spirit, sheer-bloody-mindedness and togetherness they share as a group.

That unity was further highlighted on the eve of the championship with skipper Andy Robertson seeing to it that his teammates know just how much support will be coming their way when they kick off against Czech Republic on Monday afternoon.

In partnership with several uniquely Scottish brands, Robertson organised for each and every squad member to receive a gift box packed full of goodies worth upward of £900.

Included in the thoughtful set is a bespoke bottle of whiskey, Irn-Bru, a pint of Tennants and a special edition lager from major craft beer manufacturer, BrewDog.

On top of the liquid niceties, Robertson also included a set of earphones, shortbread and a limited edition copy of FIFA 21.

Unsurprisingly, the gesture was well received, with Kevin Nisbet praising his skipper for the move.

"When we arrived Robbo had bought us a load of gifts off his own back, which were all to do with Scotland," Nisbet said, per the Daily Mail.

"It was a great touch. It brings the squad even closer together. He's a great guy who is a great captain and leader. He is the best person to take us forward.

"Everyone was very appreciative, because he's gone out of his way to do that."

