Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

McLaren driver Lando Norris has joked that it's about time Sergio Perez overtook him in the Drivers' standings for third place, with the Mexican now into the top three after his win around the streets of Baku.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton lead the way in the table at the moment but, below them, Lando Norris has been in third place, underlining his superb start to the year and the struggles that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas have had with them shy of where you'd expect them to be; the top four.

Perez, though, has gradually climbed his way up as he's got accustomed to his new Red Bull car and things all came together for him last weekend, as he secured his first victory for his new team with a strong drive in Azerbaijan.

Indeed, that's hoisted him up to third place and he'll be looking to stay there at the very least for the rest of 2021, though Norris will obviously push as hard as he can to get that spot back.

You would expect, though, the Mexican to stay put given he's in arguably the fastest car on the grid right now and, indeed, Norris joked that it was only a matter of time before he was removed from the top three,

“It’s about time,” he said smiling to reporters.

“But that doesn’t matter. It’s about time he overtook me so congrats to him, his first win with Red Bull.

“They’re a lot quicker, so it’s expected. I’m not disappointed I lost P3 in the Championship but from my side, I was happy with the weekend.

“A few mistakes from my side on Saturday and a couple in the race, but apart from that a good job.”

McLaren and Norris' main focus, of course, will be on beating Ferrari to third in the Constructors' standings this year, with the Scuderia enjoying a couple of strong weekends in Monaco and Azerbaijan.

News Now - Sport News