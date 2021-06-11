Watford transfer rumours: Hornets still in the hunt to sign Brazilian prospect Danilo

Watford will be aiming to build upon their impressive 2020/21 campaign by making a bright start to their return to the Premier League later this year.

Yet in order to give themselves the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success at this level next season, the Hornets may need to add some fresh faces to their squad.

One of the individuals that Watford have been heavily linked with a move for in recent weeks is Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

A report from Brazilian outlet UOL last month outlined that the Hornets had submitted a bid for the 20-year-old which was understood to be in the region of €12m (£10.3m).

This offer was subsequently rejected by Palmeiras who were understood to be seeking a bigger fee for Danilo.

In a fresh update concerning the midfielder's future, it has been revealed that the Alviverde have seemingly altered their transfer stance.

According to UOL (as cited by Sport Witness), Palmeiras will need to sell some of their prized assets this summer and thus are reportedly willing to negotiate a deal with Watford for Danilo.

It is understood that the Hornets could win the race for the midfielder's signature if they are willing to pay €15m (£12.9m).

After helping his side win the Copa Libertadores last year by featuring on 11 occasions in the competition, Danilo has gone on to make 21 appearances for Palmeiras during the current campaign.

Whilst he has been used predominantly as a defensive midfielder during his time at the Allianz Parque, the Brazilian has also illustrated his versatility by occasionally operating in a more advanced role.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is an intriguing update as Danilo unquestionably possesses a great deal of potential and thus the Hornets may be tempted to bring him to Vicarage Road.

However, when you consider that the midfielder has yet to play in England, he could struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Furthermore, Danilo was fairly inconsistent for Palmeiras last year as he averaged an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.38.

Having already added to their options in midfield by swooping for Imran Louza earlier this month, Watford could find it beneficial to steer clear of spending a considerable amount of money on Danilo who may not be ready to play in the top-flight at this stage of his career.

By strengthening his options in other positions, Munoz could assemble a squad which is capable of achieving a relative amount of success next season.

