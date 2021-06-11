Tottenham transfer rumours: Fresh twist emerges in the Harry Kane transfer saga

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus want to sign Tottenham forward Harry Kane this summer, according to Calciomercato.

What's the latest news on Harry Kane?

Kane expressed his desire to leave Spurs last month, and has since been linked with a move to three of the top clubs in England - Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, in a fresh twist, there now appears to be interest from abroad, with Juventus reportedly keen on bringing the 27-year-old to Serie A.

Which other strikers are Juventus linked with?

It seems clear that Juventus want to add a striker to their ranks this summer, as they have been linked with a host of candidates for the position.

Edin Dzeko, Gabriel Jesus and Dusan Vlahovic have all been mentioned as players who could fill the role, and now Kane looks to be in the mix. According to Calciomercato's report, Kane would be the most complicated option for Juventus to pursue, as Tottenham want at least €150m (£129m) to let him go, but it has been claimed that the England captain's wage packet could be manageable.

How could Juventus finance a move for Kane?

Calciomercato suggest that one way to free up funds for Kane could be to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Portuguese icon reportedly told his teammates last month that he wants to leave the club, and if Juventus could offload him over the coming months, this may allow them to step up their interest in Kane.

Ronaldo currently earns £49.4m per year, so if the Italian giants manage to get him off their books while also getting a suitable transfer fee - the 36-year-old has one year left on his contract - Kane could be a realistic replacement.

Would Kane joining Juventus be the ideal scenario for Daniel Levy?

It could be.

It has previously been reported that Levy would prefer to sell Kane to an overseas club rather than a direct rival, so Juventus being keen is a step in the right direction for this to possibly happen.

Unfortunately for Levy and Juventus, Kane has stated in the past that he does not want to move abroad at the moment, and instead wants to stay in the Premier League to target Alan Shearer's goalscoring record.

However, things can change quickly in the transfer window, and if Kane's potential suitors in England start to drop out of the race to sign him, he may have to start considering the option of moving to a different league in order to play Champions League football next year.

That could be perfect for Levy, as he would then receive a large fee for Kane which can be used to strengthen the rest of the Tottenham squad, and he would not be losing his best player to a Premier League rival either.

