Elden Ring: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, News, Pre Order And Everything You Need To Know

It's official! Elden Ring has been confirmed and will be arriving to several gaming platforms in 2022.

Following Summer Game Fest 2021, we discovered an abundance of information around a plethora of games and Elden Ring was the one that excited fans the most.

After confirmation, we know Elden Ring will be available to play on a variety of consoles; PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC being the notable mentions.

Developers FromSoftware announced the dark fantasy role-playing action game back in 2019 at E3, but not additional information came to light about the new features and when gaming fans can expect to see Elden Ring become available to play.

However, we now have all of that information and you can find out everything you need to know about Elden Ring below:

Update June 10th: It is official! Elden Ring has been revealed at Summer Game Fest 2021 and now fans have an array of information to get them excited.

The release date and gameplay trailer were the highlights and we can expect to see more information drop over the next few months.

Elden Ring Release Date

It has finally been confirmed! Elden Ring will be released January 21, 2022 and fans can start to get prepared for a game that has been in the works for over two years.

Trailer & Gameplay

The official gameplay reveal occurred at Summer Game Fest 2021.

Fans got to see just under three minutes of action on the trailer and it has left plentiful gamers eagerly-anticipating the January 2022 release.

Pre Order

Elden Ring has been made available for pre-order following the Summer Game Fest 2021 announcement.

If you want to pre-order Elden Ring, Amazon has made it available to do so as of June 10, 2021.

For PS4 and Xbox One gamers, the price to pre-order Elden Ring is at £49.99.

So, as we draw closer to the Elden Ring release, fans can start to get excited for the content to come. It may have been two years since we last knew anything about the game, but this latest refresh has completely changed the attitude of those looking to purchase Elden Ring.

