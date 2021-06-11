It seems that the only side who can possibly stop France from winning Euro 2020 are France themselves.

There are some incredible French players in world football right now - and that’s just the stars who failed to get a call-up into Didier Deschamps’ 26-man squad.

The likes of Dayot Upamecano, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Anthony Martial weren’t even included this summer which just goes to show the strength of Les Bleus this summer.

Rival nations will just be hoping France self combust - something we’ve witnessed in previous tournaments.

The return of Karim Benzema increases those chances with an investigation ongoing into his involvement in a blackmail case against former France teammate Matthieu Valbuena.

He’s also previously been involved in a war of words with fellow striker Olivier Giroud, describing him as a go-kart whereas he was a Ferrari.

One player you wouldn’t have predicted would cause any problems in this France side is Kylian Mbappe.

The 22-year-old set to take the European Championships by storm this summer after playing a key role in France’s World Cup victory three years ago.

However, on the eve of the tournament, he’s been embroiled in an unexpected row with Giroud.

After France’s friendly victory over Bulgaria earlier this week, Giroud said: “Sometimes you make the runs and the ball is not arriving. Perhaps we could have found each other better, there it is.”

But according to reports, Mbappe was ‘furious’ and ‘wanted to defend himself’ in a personal press conference.

And now, fans think the feud has continued after hearing Mbappe seemingly refer to Giroud as ‘Inzaghi.’

As a camera on the training ground focused on Paul Pogba doing some skills with a ball, French fans believe they can hear Mbappe talking to a few of his teammates and saying: ‘I’m fed up with Inzaghi.’

Video: Mbappe 'refers to Giroud as Inzaghi'

The context is that ‘Inzaghi’ is a phrase used for a striker who doesn’t do much other than score goals, a nod to the legendary striker Filippo Inzaghi.

As Mbappe doesn’t mention Giroud’s name, we don’t know for certain that the superstar was referring to the Chelsea man but it’s clear that many French supporters are convinced he was.

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

What’s that sound? The sound of rival fans rubbing their hands at a potential rift in the French camp…

