Portsmouth transfer news: Ellis Harrison linked with Pompey exit as League One sides circle

After witnessing his side fail to reach the play-offs last season, Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will be determined to push on during the 2021/22 campaign.

The 42-year-old has already decided to make significant alterations to his squad by releasing six players last month.

Andy Cannon, Charlie Daniels, Jordy Hiwula, Bryn Morris, Taylor Seymour and Duncan Turnbull are all set to move on to pastures new when their contracts expire at the end of June.

The exodus from Fratton Park may not be over as Tom Naylor has been heavily linked with a switch to Wigan Athletic whilst one of the club's underperformers is also attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to The News, Oxford United and Fleetwood Town are both keeping tabs on Ellis Harrison's situation at Portsmouth ahead of potential swoops.

It is understood that Pompey are willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old who is set to enter the final year of his contract at the club.

Whilst Harrison did miss a chunk of the previous campaign due to a knee injury, his displays in League One left a lot to be desired as he only managed to score four goals in 25 league appearances for the club.

Currently behind John Marquis in the pecking order at Portsmouth, the forward could potentially be open to the prospect of leaving the club if Oxford or Fleetwood are able to guarantee him regular first-team football.

Harrison has recently recovered from his issue with his knee and is set to return for pre-season training if Pompey opt against cashing in on him in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it would be naïve to suggest that Harrison doesn't possess the talent needed to thrive at this level, he currently looks a shadow of the player who provided 17 direct goal contributions in League One for Bristol Rovers during the 2017/18 campaign.

Before having his season curtailed by injury, the forward only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.68 in the third-tier and recorded the worst pass success rate by an outfield player at the club (53.3%).

Whereas it would be somewhat of a risk by Portsmouth to sell Harrison to one of their league rivals, there is no reason why they cannot benefit from this particular departure.

By reinvesting the money gained from the forward's move wisely, Cowley could potentially build a team which is capable of launching a push for automatic promotion in the third-tier next season.

