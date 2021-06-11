Arsenal transfer latest: Granit Xhaka in advanced talks to join Roma

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sports, Roma are in advanced negotiations to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Granit Xhaka?

They claim that the Italian side are in advanced talks to sign the Switzerland international from Arsenal, though the clubs are yet to agree on a fee.

The report suggests that personal terms are not expected to be a stumbling block between the former Arsenal captain and the Serie A outfit.

What are Xhaka's wages at Arsenal?

According to Spotrac, the 28-year-old is currently earning £100,000 per week and his deal is set to expire in 2023.

Moving money around could be key for Arsenal this summer as they look to reinvest in their squad and a reduction in their wage bill could provide additional funds.

In January, the Gunners were finally able to offload their highest ever paid player, Mesut Ozil. Indeed, the German was reportedly on a salary of a staggering £350,000 per week at the Emirates.

What did Mikel Arteta say about Xhaka?

Speaking in February after Arsenal's Premier League victory against Leicester, Arteta was eager to praise the 28-year-old for his determination and attitude.

As per Arsenal's official club website, Arteta said, "If you have to put an example on that pitch about character and about going for every single goal with that determination, then probably it's him [Xhaka].

"He's played more minutes than anybody else but he keeps going, even when he is so tired. He tries to help the team in the right way.

"For someone like him, at his age, to play again quickly after the game we had to play against Benfica, it was tough. But they had the real attitude that they wanted to be involved, they wanted to play and that's how they approach every game."

Who could replace Xhaka at Arsenal?

If Xhaka does indeed depart Arsenal, then they could be relatively short in midfield as the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard are also set to leave upon the expiry of their loan deals.

According to Jeunesfooteux, Arsenal are interested in signing Sheffield United's Sander Berge this summer.

The report suggests that the Gunners have made an opening bid of less than €20m (£17.2m), however, the Championship-bound club are keen to recoup €30m (£25.8m) for the Norway international.

