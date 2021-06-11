French Grand Prix 2021: Who is the favourite to win?

The Formula 1 World Championship has reached round seven of the 2021 season and France is the next stop for the racing circus.

The current campaign has started off with a bang, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton going toe-to-toe with Red Bull star Max Verstappen, with the Dutchman leading the way by four points.

However, both drivers had an afternoon to forget last time out in Azerbaijan. Verstappen suffered a 200 mph tyre failure down the start-finish straight and his hopes ended when he was catapulted into the wall on lap 46.

As a result, the safety car was deployed and the race was eventually stopped, promoting Hamilton up to second for the restart. The Brit got the better of Sergio Perez going into turn 1 as the lights went out but accidentally turned his brakes off on the downshift and suffered a severe tyre lockup, demoting him to the back of the field. Neither driver ended up scored points.

But with the next race at the Circuit Paul Ricard in the south of France, there is a chance for redemption for both Hamilton and Verstappen to claim some precious points for their teams as F1 nears the halfway point of the season.

Read more: French Grand Prix 2021: Dates, Tickets, Updates, Schedule, How to Watch, Results And Everything You Need To Know

Who is the favourite to win the French Grand Prix?

Taking the above into consideration, here is who various bookmakers think will take the chequered flag first in Le Castellet:

Lewis Hamilton: 5/4

Max Verstappen: 6/4

Valterri Bottas: 8/1

Charles Leclerc: 30/1

Sergio Perez: 10/1

Carlos Sainz: 70/1

Lando Norris: 25/1

So it seems that Hamilton is leading the way as far as pre-race predictions are concerned, and not many have faith in Ferrari as a whole to pull off a surprise result at the French Grand Prix.

That being said, there was a surprise result in Baku with Aston Martin's Sebastien Vettel and Alphatauri's Pierre Gasly making the podium.

Funnier things have happened in the sport.

You can find all of the latest Formula 1 News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News