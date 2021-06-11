Tottenham transfers: Marcus Thuram in talks over summer move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Tottenham are in talks with Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram over a move to north London.

What's the latest transfer news involving Marcus Thuram?

Journalist Bouhafsi claims that Thuram will leave Gladbach this summer and suggests that he is already in talks over a potential switch to north London. The tweet also states that Spurs have made the Frenchman a priority this summer.

Bouhafsi reveals that discussions for the 23-year-old forward have advanced in recent days as a move to the Premier League edges ever-closer.

How many goals did Thuram score last season?

Thuram was a key contributor for Gladbach in the 2020/21 campaign. In 20 Bundesliga starts, the left-sided winger netted eight goals and a further two assists this season.

The Frenchman was also in impressive form in his side's Champions League campaign as he managed four goal contributions in eight appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

According to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old is valued at £31.5m. Able to operate across the frontline, perhaps his versatility could be a key attribute for Spurs.

Would he be a good addition for Spurs?

Arguably, yes.

Despite not raking in the goals at the same rate as Harry Kane, his physical presence could be a strong asset in the Premier League.

According to WhoScored, Thuram has averaged 2.3 successful aerial duels per game in the Bundesliga. In comparison, that figure is higher than any other Tottenham attacker, with his closest challenger being Kane on 2.2 over the same period.

Whilst Thuram could be a wise addition for Spurs, the reportedly incoming Fabio Paratici should set his sights on another attacker to minimise the impact of Kane's potential departure this summer, given the England captain's importance.

Who else is linked with a move to Spurs?

According to The Athletic, RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer could be available for €17.5m (£15m) and Spurs remain keen having registered an interest in the Austrian last summer - although, his €50m (£43m) release clause put off a number of clubs.

Off the field, speculation over Spurs' next manager has continued to rumble on as reports over the sides' future manager have emerged.

The reportedly all-but-confirmed Paratici has already started work on finding a suitable option to fill the managerial vacancy at Tottenham.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are confident of appointing Paulo Fonseca as manager after direct talks with Paratici regarding a three-year deal.

