McGregor, Jones, Usman, Adesanya, Poirier: UFC's greatest active male fighters ranked
We are quite possibly witnessing UFC’s golden era.
You look around at some of the names and wonder how exactly are they all active at the same time, for each of them has a case to be dubbed among the finest.
When we talk of the finest of them all at the moment, most people would look no further than Kamaru Usman, but you have to consider everything when it comes to stuff like this, so surely a certain Conor McGregor deserves a mention for the attention he brings to the sport?
Then you have others like Dustin Poirier, Jon Jones, Francis N’Gannou et al. The list can go on and on. Settling down on one name is tough. Reason being, you cannot compare across different weight classes.
Ranker.com, though, did manage to come up with a list of sorts thanks to their fans voting for their favourite fighters and who they believe is the current best in the business.
The original list has a few names that aren’t currently active, so we took the liberty to take them off and include only those who are.
Here’s what the list looks like, but remember, this is what UFC fans have voted for, not us. If you don't agree, blame them...
25. Marlon Moraes
24. Donald Cerrone
23. Brian Ortega
22. Nate Diaz
21. Paulo Costa
20. Aljamain Sterling
19. Jose Aldo
18. Dominick Reyes
17. Colby Covington
16. Stephen Thompson
15. Zabit Magomedsharipov
14. Jorge Masvidal
13. Conor McGregor
12. Alexander Volkanovski
11. Petr Yan
10. Tony Ferguson
9. Robert Whittaker
7. Max Holloway
6. Dustin Poirier
5. Francis Ngannou
3. Stipe Miocic
2. Kamaru Usman
1. Jon Jones
So there you have it, that's what the UFC fans think of the current roster and that's how they are ranking them.
What is getting the most scrutiny from your aspect?
Jon Jones being number one despite moving divisions and not fighting for a while? Usman not being top-dog? Miocic being above Ngannou despite losing to him recently?
There's enough there to start a debate with your friends, that's for sure, but once again, let's just remember that it's the fans that have compiled this list.