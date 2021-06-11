Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We are quite possibly witnessing UFC’s golden era.

You look around at some of the names and wonder how exactly are they all active at the same time, for each of them has a case to be dubbed among the finest.

When we talk of the finest of them all at the moment, most people would look no further than Kamaru Usman, but you have to consider everything when it comes to stuff like this, so surely a certain Conor McGregor deserves a mention for the attention he brings to the sport?

Then you have others like Dustin Poirier, Jon Jones, Francis N’Gannou et al. The list can go on and on. Settling down on one name is tough. Reason being, you cannot compare across different weight classes.

Ranker.com, though, did manage to come up with a list of sorts thanks to their fans voting for their favourite fighters and who they believe is the current best in the business.

The original list has a few names that aren’t currently active, so we took the liberty to take them off and include only those who are.

Here’s what the list looks like, but remember, this is what UFC fans have voted for, not us. If you don't agree, blame them...

25. Marlon Moraes

24. Donald Cerrone

23. Brian Ortega

22. Nate Diaz

21. Paulo Costa

20. Aljamain Sterling

19. Jose Aldo

18. Dominick Reyes

17. Colby Covington

16. Stephen Thompson

15. Zabit Magomedsharipov

14. Jorge Masvidal

13. Conor McGregor

12. Alexander Volkanovski

11. Petr Yan

10. Tony Ferguson

9. Robert Whittaker

8. Justin Gaethje

7. Max Holloway

6. Dustin Poirier

5. Francis Ngannou

4. Israel Adesanya

3. Stipe Miocic

2. Kamaru Usman

1. Jon Jones

So there you have it, that's what the UFC fans think of the current roster and that's how they are ranking them.

What is getting the most scrutiny from your aspect?

Jon Jones being number one despite moving divisions and not fighting for a while? Usman not being top-dog? Miocic being above Ngannou despite losing to him recently?

There's enough there to start a debate with your friends, that's for sure, but once again, let's just remember that it's the fans that have compiled this list.

News Now - Sport News