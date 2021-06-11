Leeds transfer rumours: Club want 26-year-old who could provide cover for Kalvin Phillips

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds are keen on signing Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

What's the latest news on Reed?

The 26-year-old was relegated this season with Fulham, but it is understood that he is being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs who are interested in offering him the opportunity to stay in England's top division.

One of the clubs who reportedly want to sign Reed is Leeds, and they could step up their interest in the holding midfielder now that the transfer window has officially opened.

How much would Reed cost and when does his contract expire?

The Daily Mail report does not mention Reed's price-tag, but Transfermarkt currently value the Englishman at £9m.

It seems that Fulham could have a chance of getting that much for him given that he still has three years left on his deal at Craven Cottage, with the club having an option to extend this by a further year.

If they did get £9m for Reed, this would mean that they would have made a profit on the player, having bought him from Southampton last August for £5.85m.

What were Reed's stats in 2020/21?

Reed featured regularly for Scott Parker's side in 2020/21, making 31 league appearances for the west London club.

As per WhoScored, he finished inside the top two at Fulham in terms of tackles made (63) and interceptions (50), demonstrating his combative nature and ability to read the game well.

His total of 1477 passes also saw him rank third amongst his teammates, showing that he is comfortable when in possession, and can keep play ticking over in the middle of the park.

1 of 15 How much did Leeds pay for Lee Sharpe? £4.5m £2m £1m £10m

Would Reed fix a lingering problem for Bielsa?

Kalvin Phillips has shown his class in the Premier League this term, earning himself a call-up to the England squad for this summer's Euros. However, he has not been available for every game, and when he is absent, it has caused Marcelo Bielsa issues.

The 25-year-old missed nine league games through injury in 2020/21, and Leeds lost seven of those matches. Indeed, going back to Bielsa's first season in charge, Leeds were beaten in three of the four Championship games that Phillips did not play in, indicating that Leeds' struggles without Phillips is a lingering problem that has resurfaced this year.

It has been reported that Leeds want to find a like-for-like alternative for Phillips, and Reed would be exactly that. His statistics this year show that he is adept both in and out of possession, much like Phillips, so by bringing him in this would immediately strengthen Leeds' midfield options, and should mean that the side do not suffer such a dip in performances when Phillips is unavailable.

News Now - Sport News