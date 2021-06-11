Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Undertaker has shared high praise for Roman Reigns, suggesting that he would have loved to have worked a program with the heel Tribal Chief.

Back in 2017, the pair went head-to-head in the main event of WrestleMania 33, but their match is widely remembered for all the wrong reasons.

It should have been a passing of the torch moment, as The Undertaker put Roman over, but it didn't quite work out like that.

The 75,000 strong crowd in Orlando simply weren't invested in the headline bout and The Deadman himself looked well past his best.

Mark Calaway - the man behind Undertaker - has previously spoken about his regret over how that match went down.

This week, he has been discussing the progress Reigns has made as a heel in WWE and said he wishes he had the gas in the tank to share the ring with him once more.

"I think he’s a great heel - coldhearted, calculated," Calaway told Sports Illustrated.

"There is a compelling backstory and you still feel the tension when Roman appears. I’m really proud of him.

"I wish I had the gas in the tank to work a program with him now. It would definitely be something special."

It certainly would be special, 'Taker.

Reigns is so hot right now and five years ago, The Deadman would have been an incredible adversary for him to overcome.

But at 56 years old, Calaway knows there is no realistic chance he'll be able to share the ring with Roman again.

Instead, it's likely The Tribal Chief will clash with a couple of other WWE legends further down the line.

John Cena is heavily rumoured to be Roman's SummerSlam opponent, while fans obviously have hopes that this entire 'bloodline' storyline will eventually end with Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania.

It's just a shame we probably won't ever see heel Roman clash with The Undertaker!

