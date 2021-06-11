You may have heard the term 'It's coming home' being batted about all over the four corners of the internet recently.

Well, that's because it is, with England all set to mount a charge on the Euro 2020 title.

Gareth Southgate has picked a frightfully exciting young side, burgeoning with electric talent and youthful exuberance.

If it all clicks, then the Three Lions are more than capable of beating all comers on their day and, with the final set to be held at Wembley, it could be written in the stars.

However, before you allow your unbridled patriotism to lead you down paths towards flags, mascots and tattoos, there are a few things you might want to consider first.

One thing you need to take into account comes to us from page one of the manual on how to be patriotic - flying flags from your car.

According to an 'Ask the Police' website you could be slapped with a whopping £1000 should your mobile St George's cross violate any of the following criteria:

First point of concern is vision. If your having a fag flying proudly from your car means that other drivers may endure obstructed vision, then you may find yourself in a spot of bother with the Bobbies.

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

You're also going to have to make absolutely sure that the flag is secure and poses no threat of going rogue and potentially becoming an object that could cause serious injury should it come loose.

In terms of size, your best bet is to go with nothing bigger than an A4 sheet of paper - anything bigger may be looked down upon.

Finally, if you're planning on bedecking your car with some sort of mascot, make sure it's a soft one as anything that might strike someone and cause injury could land you in hot water.

The last point of order is no longer auto-mobile related, but more to do with general pub etiquette.

Due to the current restrictions, it looks as though any sort of sining will be strictly prohibited in indoor settings.

So, in summation, when England do eventually bring it home, make sure your modestly sized flags are welded to your car and that you only belt out 'God save the Queen' outdoors.

Let's be honest, even if you do wind up winning your sweepstakes, nobody wants a £1000 fine.

1 of 16 The Ultimate Euro 2004 quiz. Where was the tournament hosted? Portugal Spain Italy Belgium

News Now - Sport News