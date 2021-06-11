Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has given more details regarding his behind-the-scenes face-off with Tyron Woodley.

The pair were at Fifth Street Gym in Miami to promote their upcoming fight, which takes place on August 28. Paul and Woodley were there shooting promo content for the fight, when people started to suggest that the YouTuber was intimated and scared of the former UFC fighter.

After the photoshoot, where a few nasty verbal exchanges were made, as you'd expect with these social media personalities and their desire to enter the boxing world, they met again in a studio setting away from cameras and media.

Paul then went on his brother Logan’s podcast to discuss what went down behind-the-scenes.

"We did a little face off while we were doing a photoshoot for the assets for the poster," Jake said, which has been transcribed by the Mirror.

"No one was there besides our teams, no media, it wasn't for the public to see, and I saw a different Tyron than I saw in the public face-off.

"I saw a Tyron who looked me in my eyes and saw with my shirt off and he just looked at me and he knew his destiny, he knew the big right hand was going to crack him in the skull and knock him out.

"I saw it in his eyes, I saw it deep down in his soul."

Paul also claimed that Woodley was wearing special soles in his shoes when they faced off at the gym, so that he would look closer in height to his competitor.

"I think he was wearing lifts in his shoes for the public face-off.

“Because when we faced off for the second time he's a much, much shorter guy.

"We're about the same weight, he's thicc, beefy, we're both going to be cutting down to 190lbs."

Paul’s feud with Woodley began during the internet star’s bout with Ben Askren. During the customary glove check, Paul was taunting Woodley for his meagre boxing credentials.

This then ensued negotiations for a fight between Paul and Woodley, and after Dana White released the American from the UFC, the bout was ultimately finalised.

As Paul prepares to take on his highest calibre opponent yet, boxing fans are still very intrigued to see how the internet sensation will fare against yet another MMA fighter. Surely sometime soon he will take on an actual boxer, though?!

