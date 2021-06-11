Serena Williams: Star leaves adorable comment on daughter Alexis’ Instagram post

Serena Williams has posted a hilarious reply to an Instagram post from her young daughter Alexis Olympian Ohanian Jr.

Alexis is the three-year-old daughter of Williams and named after her husband of the same name, who is best known for being the co-founder of social news website Reddit.

Ohanian Jr. has generated a huge social media fanbase and currently has 617,000 followers on Instagram.

A new series of photos were posted to the account yesterday, which showed Alexis practising on a tennis court while wearing Williams’ trademark attire from recent months.

Responding to the images, the 23-time Grand Slam champion joked: “Awwwww mannnnnn. I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side by side in the same outfit. Oohhh I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight and you wake up wondering why you have no battery. LOL.”

Fans were quick to comment on the amusing comment from the US icon, and one user screenshotted the reply and shared it on Twitter. The post was captioned: “Serena’s comment” followed by two laughing face emojis and has been shared by over 3,000 people.

Ohanian senior then got in on the fun himself and responded to the post by saying “that’s my wife.”

Williams and Ohanian married back in November 2017, but the 39-year-old has yet to win a Grand Slam since then. Her last major triumph came earlier that year at the Australian Open, beating her sister Venus.

It means the search for a record-equalling 24th major trophy is still ongoing, having been knocked out in the fourth round of the French Open earlier this week.

Her next opportunity to do so will come at Wimbledon in just a fortnight. A seven-time winner of the English Slam, grass has long been considered the former world number one’s best surface and she’ll undoubtedly fancy her chances of adding an eighth title to her name.

