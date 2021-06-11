Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The biggest clubs in the Premier League are plotting their transfer moves this summer.

While Euro 2020 and the Copa America will take the occupying eyes of most footballs fans in the weeks to come, chairmen and agents will be busy phoning around the globe at the same time.

There have already been some interesting developments with Liverpool having signed Ibrahima Konate and Manchester United reportedly agreeing personal terms to purchase Jadon Sancho.

Summer transfer window

However, there are still plenty of narrative threads to be sewn up over the coming months and you can guarantee that a few transfers will come out of absolutely nowhere ahead of Deadline Day.

But that doesn't stop our imaginations from running wild in the crazy, albeit ultimately futile, quest of imaging how the Premier League's strongest sides might line up for the 2021/22 season.

Besides, the transfers that the key clubs complete are simply vital in predicting how the campaign will play out, particularly on the back of a year where Ruben Dias' arrival was game-changing.

Sancho Done Deal Today? (Football Terrace)

Potential 2021/22 XIs

And bearing that in mind, we set ourselves the task of imagining how all the 'big six' clubs might line up for the 2021/22 campaign if they complete their potential signings before the summer is out.

Obviously, with so many rumours and reports floating around, it's impossible to call exactly who each club will sign, but we've gone with our guts in selecting both ambitious and realistic purchases.

Naturally, there will be no crossovers and we're not bringing major departures into equation as to not overcomplicate things, so, yes, the likes of David de Gea and Paul Pogba will be sticking around.

Ranking the 'big six'

Oh, and this is the internet age, so we will indeed be ranking the line-ups from strongest to weakest. Check out how they shape up and compare down below:

6. Arsenal

It's a just 'meh', isn't it? Don't get me wrong, Ben White and Ruben Neves would improve Mikel Arteta's side, but it's hardly a guarantee of Champions League football.

In terms of Andre Onana, the Ajax man has had his doping suspension reduced to six months, so we'll just have to wait and see in terms of Arsenal's decision for a Bernd Leno replacement.

5. Tottenham Hotspur

Even in a world where Spurs flog Harry Kane - more on that later - they're still facing the prospect of a stronger squad than their north London neighbours.

Joachim Andersen and Max Aarons would potentially be cheap but shrewd buys, Marcel Sabitzer could be a game-changer in midfield and Wout Weghorst has bags of potential in the Premier League.

4. Liverpool

It's crazy to think that the most exciting addition here is actually Virgil van Dijk and make no mistake that Liverpool finishing fourth isn't a slight on them, but rather testament to the top three's menacing potential transfers.

3. Manchester United

This XI is frightening and I really mean frightening, which just goes to show the dizzying quality we're talking about with the top two.

United would be serious title contenders with Sancho plugging their right-wing void, Jules Kounde finally giving Harry Maguire a world-class partner and Declan Rice solving the 'McFred' problem.

2. Chelsea

I dread to think what would the Champions League holders could do with Erling Haaland leading their line, which isn't from without the realms of possibility with Roman Abramovich on the case.

Marry that to the prospect of Achraf Hakimi causing havoc down the left as well as Timo Werner and Kai Havertz finally coming good in the Premier League and Chelsea are going to be a real threat.

1. Manchester City

The only real chink in Pep Guardiola's armour is the lack of a distinctive number nine and City's financial brawn could be what's needed to liberate Kane from Tottenham.

And considering a mega-money move for Jack Grealish is also being touted, the Citizens could be only two purchases away from becoming Premier League centurions once again.

Menacing potential XIs

Look, I think we can all agree that a world in which City get their hands on both Grealish and Kane can only end in one result: the Citizens winning their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Obviously, these potential XIs are depending on a very many things to happen over the course of the summer and no doubt several of these potential transfer sagas will fizzle out.

However, as things stand, we feel confident that the 'big six' clubs are at least gunning for something along the lines of the above starting XIs, which would certainly make for a thrilling 2020/21 season.

Bring it on... well, after Euro 2020 and the Copa America, of course.

News Now - Sport News