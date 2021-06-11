As seen on his latest Metro blog post, Ricky Hatton has said that Tyson Fury cannot underestimate Deontay Wilder ahead of their upcoming bout.

After a draw and a defeat, Wilder has a huge point to prove in his trilogy bout with Fury, which is expected to take place on July 24 in Las Vegas.

Based on how easy Fury won the second fight, Hatton believes that his compatriot may be writing his opponent off too early, something you simply cannot do, especially in heavyweight boxing... just ask Dillian Whyte.

Wilder will have eyes on avenging his embarrassing loss in February 2020, which Hatton believes is the reason why Fury should be as wary as ever.

Hatton said in his column: "Could Tyson Fury be underestimating Deontay Wilder? Possibly. That’s the first question everyone is going to ask of him, if there is going to be any complacency. Especially given how easily he won the second fight.

"But Tyson will know he will need to be even more switched on for this one. I know Wilder will be embarrassed deep down over how the last fight ended so he is going to come up more determined. Tyson has got to be as determined as him no matter what happened last time."

The retired boxer also praised Wilder’s punch, claiming that from training clips he’s seen, the American has improved since the last time he squared off with Fury.

"Let’s have it right; Deontay Wilder is a murderous puncher. I’ve seen clips of him working with Malik Scott. The padwork I’ve seen, he seems to be disguising his big shots a bit better, working more on polishing up his moves a bit more whereas he used to just throw a lot of them from the back row.

"He seems a little more compact in training at the minute, he seems a little bit more controlled and thinking a bit more about what he’s doing. He’s started going about things the right way. And he will be up for this, knowing this is his last chance. Tyson’s got to be as up for it as he is."

In another section of the blog, Hatton discussed the possibility of Fury not having any fans from the UK in attendance due to ongoing travel restrictions.

“That is going to be a massive disappointment if the Brits can’t get across because I know they followed me wherever I went, I had the best fans in the world.

“It is going to be a blow to Tyson if fans can’t get across because of the situation with Covid and travel restrictions at the minute. We won’t know until later in the month if we can travel or not.”

Having not fought in over a year, Wilder has surely been in the lab visualising a triumphant return to the ring, and Hatton has every right to believe that Fury should not take his opponent for granted.

