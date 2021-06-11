Back 4 Blood: Beta test period revealed by Warner Bros

Warner Bros Studios have revealed that Back 4 Blood will be undergoing beta test periods before the game's official release in the autumn.

The gaming community got their first short sneak peek of the next Left 4 Dead chapter, which will be making its way onto next-generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, for the first time.

As part of the Summer Games Fest 2021, Back 4 Blood featured in the Kickoff segment of the show and was one of the talking points of the evening, with the game due to be launched on 12th October 2021.

For many years, players felt that there would not effectively be a third part for Left 4 Dead due to a number of unforeseen circumstances that occurred during the 2010s. But finally, players can now look forward to picking up on the zombie-slaying action where they left off.

While the foundations of the game appear to have been retained, Turtle Rock Studios have added some new and exciting content to refine the gameplay experience as a whole, such as new enemies, weapons, perks and maps.

But in order to see if this is all up to speed, the game's developers made a further announcement on this matter.

Beta Test Period Announced

As expected, Back 4 Blood will be undergoing a beta testing period would take place between 5th to 9th August 2021 - but only for those that pre-order the game before this date.

In a statement on Warner Bros' official website, they said:

"Players can also register at Back4Blood.com/Beta for a chance to get into the Early Access portion, but please note, registration does not guarantee Early Access entry as codes are limited. The Open Beta will continue from Aug. 12-16 and be available for all players. Both Open Beta portions will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4 and PC, including cross-play and cross-gen support."

While this is significant and exciting news for fans of the series, we are going to be receiving even more as they also announced a PvP Showcase on 13th June 2021 at 10 pm BST, illustrating how the online mechanism will operate and what difference the next-gen experience will be.

Exciting times ahead.

