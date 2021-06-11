Cristiano Ronaldo has the chance to become the all-time record goalscorer at the Euros this summer.

The Juventus superstar is entering Euro 2020 as a reigning European champion and has already made history by way of scoring at four consecutive iterations of the tournament.

However, knowing one or two things about Ronaldo's desire to become the best of the best, we suspect that the 36-year-old will be looking to add to his slew of achievements in Europe.

Ronaldo chasing Euros history

Ronaldo currently shares the top spot of the Euros' goalscoring charts with Michel Platini on nine strikes, meaning he needs to just one goal to sit alone at the summit on double figures.

But as you're all aware, goalscoring isn't as simple as looking at the amount of times a striker has found the back of the net because it depends on the rate at which they achieve that.

Besides, it goes without saying that a striker who has scored five goals in 10 games compared to one who has matched their tally in 20 outings is likely more prolific than their rival.

Euro scorers ranked by goal-per-game ratio

As such, we wanted to see where Ronaldo's record-equalling tally ranked against the Euros' greatest ever goalscorers when we considered their goal-per-game ratio. Interesting, right?

Well, using data from Transfermarkt, we took every player in Euros history to have scored five times at finals and calculated their ratio depending on total goals scored and number of games played.

Got it? Well, spoiler alert but Ronaldo doesn't come anywhere close to taking spot, so check out how the 17 players eligible for the list ranked down below:

17. Zinedine Zidane - 0.36

Goals: 5

Games: 14

=14. Mario Gomez - 0.38

Goals: 5

Games: 13

=14. Fernandes Torres - 0.38

Goals: 5

Games: 13

=14. Jürgen Klinsmann - 0.38

Goals: 5

Games: 13

=12. Nuno Gomes - 0.43

Goals: 6

Games: 14

=12. Cristiano Ronaldo - 0.43

Goals: 9

Games: 21

11. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 0.46

Goals: 6

Games: 13

10. Milan Baros - 0.50

Goals: 5

Games: 10

9. Thierry Henry - 0.55

Goals: 6

Games: 11

8. Marco van Basten - 0.56

Goals: 5

Games: 9

7. Wayne Rooney - 0.60

Goals: 6

Games: 10

6. Patrick Kluivert - 0.67

Goals: 6

Games: 9

5. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 0.75

Goals: 6

Games: 8

4. Alan Shearer - 0.77

Goals: 7

Games: 9

3. Antoine Griezmann - 0.86

Goals: 6

Games: 7

2. Savo Milošević - 1.25

Goals: 5

Games: 4

1. Michel Platini - 1.8

Goals: 9

Games: 5

Ronaldo only ranks in 12th

Wowsers. It's crazy to think that Ronaldo has played seven more games than the next player, Gomes, to have appeared the most times at Euros and found the net at least five times.

As such, the Portuguese captain finds himself miles away from Platini who takes top spot by way of his extraordinary Euro 1984 performances that might well be the greatest in football history.

We can't possibly articulate how monumental it was for Platini to lead France to European glory with nine goals in the space of five games when he was never really an out-and-out number nine.

Was it down to the standard of the time? Well, that's hard to say, but Platini has such a gargantuan lead on Ronaldo that I think we can safely say that the deficit is down to more than just eras.

Now, don't get it twisted, Ronaldo deserves all the respect in the world for scoring so many times at the Euros, but becoming the competition's record goalscorer won't necessarily make him their greatest ever goalscorer.

