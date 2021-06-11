Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pour your drinks and book your spot on the couch for the next month, folks. It's time for football.

Euro 2020 gets underway this weekend as Italy welcome Turkey to Rome for the opening game.

Europe's continental carnival promises to be one of the best yet with all signs suggesting that it will be worth the extra year of waiting.

France are the unquestionable favourites going into the championships but the likes of Germany and Portugal also boast enviable squads.

The problem for those three, however, is that they are all in the same group, meaning we could see a European giant crashing out before the business end of the tournament.

England will consider themselves dark horses with Gareth Southgate selecting an incredibly exciting young side who are more than capable of beating all-comers on their day.

The tournament is littered with supreme world-beaters and no one perhaps encapsulates that more than Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish hitman has been breaking records for fun of late and, had it not been cancelled, would have been a shoe-in to win the 2020 Ballon d'Or.

He recently broke Gerd Muller's Bundesliga scoring a record - a record that, for decades, was considered to be unbreakable and will now lead the line for his home country at another major tournament.

While it is probably safe to say that there is a lot of love for Lewa from all quarters of the footballing world right now, there is one man who might not share in that sentiment.

Lewandowski probably shouldn't expect to feature too prominently on Poland's Instagram account in the next month after his shot smacked the phone clean out of the hands of their social media guy.

Lewandowski drifted a shot in the direction of the blissfully ignorant man who was filming an interaction with fans behind the goal. The ball then arrowed menacingly in on its target, sending it tumbling to the ground.

Fortunately for the stricken bit of tech, it landed on the grass and footage suggests it managed to keep operating even after its fall.

Whether or not Lewandowski meant it is another question entirely but, with the form he is in, it wouldn't come as a surprise.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

With Poland set to kick off their campaign against Slovakia on Monday afternoon, they will be looking to Lewandowski to lead from the front.

If he can find the top corner the way he can pick out a phone, then the Poles could be in for a good month.

