Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Where is the fight taking place?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will be stepping back into the ring to face MMA star Tyron Woodley in the squared circle.

While both fighters prepare for the showdown this summer, work is already underway to sell the fight to fans across the globe.

The two men went face-to-face with each other at the Fifth Street Gym in Miami, United States, where segments of social media accused Paul of being scared of Woodley for not looking him in the eye during the photo shoot.

In response to this, Paul lashed out at his critics and accused them of ignorance in a highly charged post on Twitter.

Paul will be stepping into the ring for his fourth professional fight after taking the leap from the world of videos to the hard-slogging and gruelling world of boxing.

Both have been going back and forth online in a number of feisty and ill-tempered exchanges, which has been an entertaining spectacle for fans and should be equally as enthralling on fight night.

Woodley, who won the UFC Welterweight title back in 2016, has lost his last four fights inside the octagon and Paul will be looking to navigate past his second MMA fighter.

Where will Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley take place?

While the fight is confirmed to take place in Miami, United States, a precise venue has not been officially confirmed at this time.

More details are set to be revealed closer to the date of the fight. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

