WWE: Sasha Banks reveals the moment she realised she’d headline WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks has admitted that she only found out about main eventing WrestleMania 37 a few days before the pay-per-view.

Banks competed against Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the final match of Night One at the Show of Shows and lost the belt via pinfall to her rival.

Remarkably, that result means Banks has now lost all six of her WrestleMania matches despite being one of the most popular women’s superstars on the WWE roster.

Speaking on the Just Women’s Sports podcast, The Boss said she’d always longed for the opportunity to headline WWE’s showcase event.

"The whole month was such an anxiety thing,” she admitted. “We had no idea who was going to main event WrestleMania. It was always my dream to main event WrestleMania and I was just putting it out there to the universe and striving and working towards it.

"The month before WrestleMania, I really thought, I heard rumblings it was going to be the guys and I was like, 'What can I do?' All I can do is be me and keep on doing my work and show Vince that 'if I'm not the main event, I don't know what main event you're going to have.”

The former Wrestler of the Year went on to say that she was overcome with emotion when she did find out and that it was actually TJ Wilson who broke the news to her.

“Legit, the Wednesday before WrestleMania, I found out we were the main event. I was so nervous and was asking, 'Did you check the card, did anyone tell you?' 'You're not the main event.' 'No one told me that.'

“I was going to go to rehearsals and if I found out, all I could do is maybe ask Vince. I went to rehearsals and TJ Wilson told me that I was the main event and I instantly started crying. It was so overwhelming and it was crazy.

“It's the biggest thing you can do in wrestling and my heroes haven't gotten to do what I've done. Not only that, just being a woman and an African-American woman, we're checking off so many things. The biggest thing I got to check off was fully accomplishing everything I had written down as a kid. I'm on vacation right now, still soaking that in.”

News Now - Sport News