Elden Ring: What is the release date?

At long last! Elden Ring has been announced and the excitement for its official launch can start to rapidly build.

FromSoftware's action role-playing title, after months of speculation, will be finally be released as the developer prepares to go hand-in-hand with Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin.

The first official trailer was revealed as the final piece of footage revealed at the Summer Games Fest 2021, closing the show and leaving the gaming community with an intriguing talking point.

PlayStation's official YouTube channel showcased the trailer and amassed 500,000 views inside the first 24 hours.

A mysterious voice could be heard saying, "The tarnished will soon return. Guided by grace, once lost. The Golden Order is broken to its core. They will fight, and they will die, in an unending curse. For how else is a champion or a lord to be born? Brandish the Elden Ring, for all of us."

It has left more questions than answers regarding what the quotations are referring to, and what the gaming community can expect from the all-new title.

When will Elden Ring be released?

FromSoftware will be getting together with Bandai Namco once more, as they did for Dark Souls, to produce this game.

The official website confirms that Elden Ring will be released on 21st January 2022 and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

While it is some distance down the road until the game is released, there is plenty of content to come over the next few months which will provide more insight further down the line.

Updates will be provided once they are released by FromSoftware in the near future.

