Swarms of people on social media have been rushing to react to YouTube star Deji and his appearance during the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing weigh-in on Friday.

KSI's brother, who currently has 10.3 million subscribers, went face-to-face with TikTok star Vinnie Hacker, who possesses 7.4 million followers, in what is one of the most anticipated matchups of the evening.

Deji's bout with Hacker is one of seven fights that are taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States, to see which element of social media conquers the other. Austin McBroom facing off with Bryce Hall in the main event of the evening.

However, Deji stole the show with sporting an interesting physique that was heavily discussed on Twitter shortly after the event concluded, just over 24 hours before the Watford-born influencer would be carrying out his ring walk.

Deji's physique shocks social media

Here are some of the best comments from Twitter:

Jack hilariously compared Deji to Andy Ruiz Jr, back in the days when the Mexican heavyweight champion was carrying some extra timber himself.

Franciso questioned whether he had even been training - but still back him regardless.

With the weigh-in now over, all eyes will be firmly on fight night with huge intrigue regarding which fighter will have their hand raised by the referee at the end of the contest.

Time will tell.

