Lionel Messi is yet to win a major international trophy in his illustrious playing career.

The 33-year-old has lifted silverware on many occasions during his time at Barcelona, but it's been far tougher going for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner with Argentina.

One word that could be used to describe Messi's international career up to this point is 'heartbreaking', despite the fact he is his country's record goalscorer.

Messi was part of the Argentina teams that lost in the finals of the 2014 World Cup, 2015 Copa America and 2016 Copa America.

In both Copa America finals, La Albiceleste were defeated by Chile in a penalty shootout.

The first of them in 2015 contained a quite incredible spot kick from Alexis Sanchez to seal an unexpected victory for his nation.

Messi's former Barcelona teammate was handed the chance to win the trophy after Argentina had missed two of their first three penalties - Gonzalo Higuain and Ever Banega the guilty parties.

Sanchez grabbed the ball, put in on the spot and produced a perfect 'Panenka' to win Chile their first ever Copa America.

Talk about nerves of steel...

Sanchez's Panenka to win Copa America

Fair play, Alexis. When a Panenka is pulled off like that on such a big stage, it's a truly beautiful sight.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United forward clearly doesn't know the meaning of the word 'pressure'.

Most footballers would opt to smash the ball as hard as possible from 12 yards when an international trophy was on the line, but Sanchez backed himself - and it certainly paid off.

Less than two years after his cheeky effort against Argentina, the Chilean superstar produced a Panenka in another high-pressure situation.

Arsenal were handed a 98th-minute penalty against Burnley with the scores level at 1-1 and instead of blasting it, Sanchez chipped it down the middle to seal all three points.

Sanchez's Panenka vs Burnley

The man really does have ice in his veins.

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News