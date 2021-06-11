Lionel Messi will be looking to finally end his wait for an international trophy this summer.

The Barca star has been part of Argentina sides that have come so close to winning tournaments.

Messi featured as Argentina were beaten in the final of the 2007, 2015 and 2016 editions of the Copa America.

He was also part of the Argentina squad that were defeated by Germany in the 2014 World Cup final in extra-time.

Messi turns 34 later this month and is running out of time to taste success with his national side.

He will be eager to lift the Copa America trophy next month and, based on the squad Argentina have named, he has a very good chance of finally winning an international trophy.

View Argentina's squad for Copa America below:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso and Agustin Marchesin.

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Marcos Acuna, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina Lucero and Cristian Romero.

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alejandro Gomez, Angel Correa and Nicolas Dominguez.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Joaquin Correa, Sergio Aguero and Julian Alvarez

Argentina's squad look strong on paper. In fact, they could have the best squad going into this summer's tournament.

View their squad depth below:

Argentina's depth in attacking areas, especially, is scary.

In Angel Di Maria, Lautero Martinez and Messi, Argentina have arguably the best front three in international football.

If they need a goal they can call upon the likes of Papu Gomes, Angel Correa, Joaquin Correa and Sergio Aguero from the bench.

Their attack is so strong that Juventus star Paulo Dybala doesn't even make the squad, while Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos misses out too.

In midfield Argentina have a very strong trio of Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul.

The depth of their defence is a concern but they still have Cristian Romero, who has been one of the best defenders in Europe in 2020/21.

Nicolas Tagliafico has impressed for Ajax while Emiliano Martinez was arguably the Premier League's best goalkeeper last season.

So Argentina certainly have the squad needed to go all the way at the Copa America in Brazil. There's a good chance that Messi's wait for an international trophy finally comes to an end next month.

