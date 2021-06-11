Sheffield United transfer news: Update emerges concerning Regan Slater's future amid Hull interest

Following a dismal 2020/21 campaign which culminated in relegation from the Premier League, Sheffield United will be aiming to bounce back in the Championship next season under the guidance of Slavisa Jokanovic.

Having already secured promotion from this division during his time in charge of Fulham, the Serbian will be determined to replicate this feat at Bramall Lane.

However, in order to give his side the best chance of achieving this particular goal, Jokanovic knows that he cannot afford to make any mistakes in terms of his recruitment this summer.

Whilst the 52-year-old has yet to make any moves in the transfer window, it may only be a matter of time before he opts to put his stamp on the Blades' squad by drafting in some fresh faces.

Before United focus on incomings, they will need to resolve the future of one of their prospects who has been heavily linked with a move to Hull City in recent weeks.

According to the Hull Daily Mail, the Tigers are keen to sign Regan Slater on a permanent deal after being impressed by his displays for the club during a loan spell last season.

Yet despite being in talks with the Blades over the midfielder, manager Grant McCann has revealed that it may be difficult to sign him due to the fact that Slater recently had his contract extended and is likely to be assessed by Jokanovic in pre-season.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside (as cited by the Hull Daily Mail), McCann said: "Regan's a difficult one really.

"As you know, Sheffield United took the option on Regan's contract.

"We are talking to Sheffield United on that, but we'll see.

"We'd love to get Regan in, there's no question about that, we'd love to get him in to the football club, but at this present time it's a little bit difficult because the manager may want to look at Regan in pre-season.

"We're trying, but there's other options."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is clear that Hull are determined to seal a deal for Slater, it will be intriguing to see whether the Blades are willing to cash in on him.

Despite making 27 league appearances for the Tigers during the previous campaign, the midfielder did struggle for consistency at times in the third-tier as he only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.38.

With there being no guarantee that Slater will be able to cope with the competitiveness that the Championship is famed for, it could be argued that the Blades should consider negotiating a move in the coming months.

Providing that he receives a respectable fee for Slater, Jokanovic could use the money generated from this sale to reinvest in his squad by drafting in some players who know exactly what it takes to thrive at this level.

