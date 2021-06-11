Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo was once the best free-kick taker in the world.

The Portuguese superstar changed the game as he scored screamer after screamer with his knuckleball technique.

However, as the years have gone by, Ronaldo has lost his touch from set-pieces.

Per Insider.com, Ronaldo scored 33 free-kicks for Real Madrid from 444 attempts between 2009 and 2018. That's mightily impressive.

However, since joining Juventus in 2018, Ronaldo has scored just one free-kick for The Old Lady in over 72 attempts.

For whatever reason, Ronaldo just can't seem to score free-kicks anymore.

And he summed up his demise from set-pieces while in action for Portugal vs Israel earlier this week.

Ronaldo went viral after his free-kick from range ballooned well high and wide and into the stands.

Ronaldo was, inevitably, trolled on social media for his woeful free-kick.

And now Spartak Moscow's official TikTok account have got involved by mocking Ronaldo even more in a savage video.

The Russian giants have made a short vide showing Ronaldo's free-kick making its way all the way to Moscow and into one of their goals.

The video then ends with Ronaldo doing his famous 'Siiii' celebration.

Watch the video below:

Absolutely brutal. The video has received over 3.5k retweets and 14k 'likes' at the time of writing.

While Ronaldo struggles to hit the back of the net from free-kicks in games, his Juventus teammate revealed back in March that he scores all the time in training.

“Cristiano always takes free kicks in training and he scores them all the time," Juve's backup goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio told Tuttosport in March, per Goal.

“I don't know why he can't do it in games, maybe it's just bad luck.

“I have a beautiful friendship with him, my team-mates make fun of me saying that I'll go to the Euros with the Portugal staff and Cristiano.

“Ronaldo is a simple guy, not a star, he's quiet, he likes to laugh and joke.”

