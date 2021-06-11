Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Hoops dealt setback in their pursuit of Chuks Aneke

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Queen Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has already decided to make some significant alterations to his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

As well as releasing Paul Smyth and Aramide Oteh, the Hoops have waved goodbye to Geoff Cameron and Joe Lumley who have sealed moves to FC Cincinnati and Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Warburton has been able to bolster his squad by securing permanent deals for Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field.

Not content with three arrivals, the 58-year-old has recently been linked with moves for two players who featured regularly at League One level last season.

Whilst QPR have made progress in their pursuit of Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell this week, they may end up missing out on Charlton Athletic forward Chuks Aneke.

A report from TEAMtalk earlier this month revealed that the Hoops were keeping tabs on the 27-year-old ahead of a potential swoop.

However, in a fresh update concerning Aneke's future, Charlton manager Nigel Adkins has revealed that the forward wants to stay at the club.

Aneke is one of five Addicks players who are currently locked in talks with the club over new deals with their existing contracts set to expire later this month.

Speaking to London News Online about the current situation at The Valley, Adkins said: "All the players who are out of contract have a right to see what else is out there.

"They have all said to me they want to stay, which is a big thing.

"But the business side of it has got to be done in terms of concluding their contracts.

"All I can do is tell them I want them to stay - that they have got a place to be if they want to be here."

1 of 20 Ultimate England quiz: Who is the most-capped player in the current squad? Jordan Henderson Raheem Sterling Kyle Walker Harry Kane

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a setback for QPR as Aneke was a stand-out performer in League One last season for Charlton and thus he could have added some extra competition for the likes of Austin and Lyndon Dykes.

Whilst he was unable to guide his side to a play-off place, the forward still managed to find the back of the net on 15 occasions in 38 appearances for the Addicks.

Although a deal between Aneke and Charlton has yet be finalised, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he commits his future to the club considering the nature of this latest update.

With QPR now seemingly out of the running for the forward's signature, Warburton may switch his focus to drafting in some players who he feels could help his side reach new heights next season.

Read More - Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News