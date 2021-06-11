Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 is finally underway.

On Friday night, the festival of European football kicked off in Rome as Italy welcomed dark horse Turkey to their capital city.

The scenes prior to kick-off were pretty special, with famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli belting out Nessum Dorma in the middle of the Stadio Olimpico.

It really was spine-tingling stuff, an opening ceremony that will never, ever be forgotten.

After Bocelli had finished his masterpiece, Italy's starting XI and management staff treated us all to a wonderful rendition of their national anthem, Il Canto degli Italiani.

The Italians are renowned for signing their national anthem with unrivalled passion and they certainly lived up to that reputation on Friday evening.

Take a look for yourself:

You just absolutely love to see it.

Surely we're not the only ones getting goosebumps while watching that, right?

Major international tournaments just aren't the same without Italy and we're certainly glad the Azzurri are back after missing out on a place at the 2018 World Cup.

Roberto Mancini's side are one of the big favourites to win Euro 2020, having not lost a game since September 2018.

