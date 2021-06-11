Man Utd transfer latest: £85m-rated Kingsley Coman are summer target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to FussballTransfers, Manchester United are interested in signing Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, though the Bundesliga champions have demanded €100m (roughly £85.9m) for the winger.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Kingsley Coman?

As reported by FussballTransfers, Man United are one of two Premier League sides interested in the signature of Bayern winger Coman.

The report suggests that Coman would be made available for €100m (£85.9m) as the German outfit are not prepared to meet his contract demands of €16m-€17m (roughly £13.8m-£14.6m) per year.

How many titles has Coman won in his career?

At just 24 years old, Coman must be one of the most decorated players in his age bracket. The winger has acquired 24 trophies throughout his career, according to Transfermarkt.

He has won league titles in France, Germany and Italy with the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus. Indeed, the France international has remarkably lifted a league title in every season of his senior career.

Coman also won the Champions League with Bayern in the 2019/20 season, scoring the winning goal in the final against his former side PSG.

What were Coman’s stats last season?

Coman had a productive 2020/21 Bundesliga campaign for Bayern Munich. The pacey winger netted five goals and registered double figures in assists with ten. In fact, only Thomas Muller registered more assists than the Frenchman for the German champions.

He also produced the joint-second most dribbles in the squad with 1.9 per game and ranked third for key passes, achieving 1.6.

Coman's injury troubles could be a minor concern for United as he has missed 43 days of the season with five separate injuries.

Would Coman be a good addition for United?

Arguably, not.

Despite the Frenchman's evident qualities, such a high fee would not be worth pursuing for United. He predominantly plays as a left-sided winger - this is an area United are already well-stocked in with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

With the ongoing speculation that suggests a move to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford is edging ever-closer, it would be absurd to spend such vast amounts of money on two attacking players in one transfer window.

Frankly, United could be better off investing into the centre-back position to find a quality partner for Harry Maguire, as the side struggled to perform in his absence at the end of the season - proved by their Europa League final loss to Villarreal.

