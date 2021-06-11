Wolves transfer rumours: 23-year-old goalkeeper could be heading to Molineux this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are eyeing up a move for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer, as revealed by The Daily Mail.

What's the latest news on Ramsdale?

Ramsdale is currently set to drop down into the Championship after being relegated with the Blades this year, as the Yorkshire-based club finished bottom of the table with 23 points.

He could be offered the chance to stay in the top-flight, though, as Wolves are reportedly interested in enticing him over to Molineux in the current transfer window.

Do Wolves need to sign a goalkeeper this summer?

It seems that way.

The club's current no. 1, Rui Patricio, who earns £100,000-a-week, only has one year left on his contract and he has been linked with a move to Roma.

If he were to go to Serie A, this would leave Wolves with just two goalkeepers in their ranks, Andreas Sondergaard and Matija Sarkic, neither of whom have played in the Premier League yet.

Therefore, with Patricio's future looking uncertain, it would be best for Wolves to bring in another shot-stopper to ensure that their goalkeeping position is well-covered.

What were Ramsdale's stats in 2020/21?

The 23-year-old had a difficult season with Sheffield United in 2020/21, conceding 63 goals in his 38 league appearances.

However, according to FBREF, he did make 145 saves across the course of the campaign - only West Brom's Sam Johnstone (161) made more. He also managed to keep five clean sheets in a side that struggled all year.

His performances earned him a call-up to England's provisional 33-man squad for the Euros, although he missed out when Gareth Southgate trimmed the numbers down to 26 at the start of the month.

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Wolves won? 0 5 4 3

Would Ramsdale be the perfect replacement for Rui Patricio?

At first glance, Ramsdale may look like an underwhelming replacement for Patricio, who has done very little wrong in his time at Wolves and has 93 international caps to his name.

Upon closer inspection, though, Ramsdale would actually be a fine option to take over from the experienced Portuguese goalkeeper.

As per FBREF, the youngster actually had a higher save percentage than Patricio in 2020/21 (70.7% to 68.6%), and he claimed 9.5% of crosses into the box, while Patricio was down at just 5.9%, suggesting that he was superior at commanding his area when dealing with balls played in from out wide.

Furthermore, Ramsdale received a slightly higher WhoScored average match rating (6.55) when compared with Patricio (6.5).

Bearing this in mind, plus the fact that Ramsdale is 10 years Patricio's junior and seemingly has a lot more time to develop his game, it appears that the England man would be the perfect candidate to take the goalkeeping gloves at Wolves next year if Patricio moves on.

News Now - Sport News