Everton's next manager: 57-year-old boss named as a candidate to replace Ancelotti

Rudi Garcia is on Everton's list of potential replacements for Carlo Ancelotti, as reported by L'Equipe.

What's the latest news on Everton's manager search?

10 days on from Ancelotti walking out on the club to rejoin Real Madrid, the Toffees are still working to appoint their next manager.

In recent days, they have been linked with a shock move for former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, and Christophe Galtier, who led Lille to the Ligue 1 title this year, has been mentioned as a possible candidate.

Now, another Frenchman is believed to be in the mix in the shape of Garcia, who left Lyon in May after 19 months at the club.

What was Garcia's win rate at Lyon?

Having taken over at Lyon in October 2019, Garcia guided the side to seventh place in his first term in the dugout before the season was prematurely brought to an end.

His first full season in charge saw a clear improvement, as Lyon finished fourth in Ligue 1 in 2020/21, just seven points adrift of champions Lille. Across the course of the league season, Lyon lost just six matches - only Lille lost fewer games (3).

In total, Garcia won 44 of his 78 games at Lyon, giving him an overall win rate of 56%.

How close is Garcia to becoming Everton's next manager?

Not very, at this stage.

According to L'Equipe, the 57-year-old has not held advanced talks with the club yet, and it is expected to be tough for him to land the job due to how fierce the competition is to become Ancelotti's successor.

However, they maintain that he is in in the running, so he could well end up at Goodison Park ahead of the 2021/22 season.

What could Garcia bring to Everton?

Attacking flair.

That was sorely missing at Everton this season, as the team only scored 47 league goals all year. To put that into some context, no other side that finished inside the top half netted fewer than 55 goals.

Over in France, Lyon had no such problems with finding the net under Garcia. They scored 81 times in their Ligue 1 campaign, finishing as the second-highest scorers in the division behind PSG (86). The team scored four or more goals on six occasions in the league, demonstrating that when they got on a roll, they were very difficult to stop.

Everton were less easy on the eye, as they lost nine games at home and failed to score in five of those defeats.

They need to find a coach who can help them break down opposition defences with greater regularity, and Garcia has shown this season that he is happy to set up his side to play expansive football and score goals.

With this in mind, he could be just what Everton are looking for.

