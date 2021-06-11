Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 is officially under way.

It's been a long time coming but Italy and Turkey's match finally got under way in Rome.

There were spine-tingling scenes during the opening ceremony inside the Stadio Olimpico.

Andrea Bocelli gave an incredible rendition of Nessum Dorma and then Italy's players completely belted out the national anthem.

After the anthems from both sides had been played, players got into position so they could start the game.

But the ball wasn't in the middle of the pitch.

Instead, it was placed inside a remote control-car and then driven onto the pitch to the officials, who took the ball from the car and then placed it on the spot.

What a way to start a major tournament.

Italy were the favourites to beat Turkey but the first 15 minutes were cagey.

Roberto Mancini's were the better side in the opening 45 minutes, though, and could have taken the lead through Lorenzo Insigne.

The Napoli winger found himself inside the box but his curled effort went past the post.

Giorgio Chiellini then thought he'd given his side the lead but Turkey's Uğurcan Çakır pulled off a tremendous save.

Turkey survived until half-time, meaning there is still all to play for heading into the second half of the Euro 2020 opener.

