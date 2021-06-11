Italy looked like the real deal in the opening game of Euro 2020 on Friday night.

Roberto Mancini's side welcomed Turkey to the Stadio Olimpico and the hosts secured a deserved 3-0 win in their capital city.

Italy dominated the ball throughout the game and they were rewarded for their efforts with the opening goal in the 53rd-minute.

READ MORE - Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral was the man on the scoresheet, the Turkish defender firing the ball into his own net from Domenico Berardi's cross.

Thirteen minutes later, Italy doubled their advantage and this time, it was one of their own players who claimed the goal.

Star striker Ciro Immobile bundled the ball home on the rebound to spark scenes of pandemonium among the Italian supporters in attendance.

Napoli's main man Lorenzo Insigne then made absolutely sure of the three points in the 79th-minute, the diminutive attacker beating Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir from inside the box.

Friday night was certainly a good one for Italy and their fans.

But while the overall performance by Mancini's side was mighty impressive, there was one moment from the Italian team that was a real head-scratcher.

In the opening minutes of the second half with the score 0-0, Berardi and Insigne combined to produce one of the most bizarre corner kicks in history.

The two attempted to perform a short corner routine, which then resulted in Berardi being flagged offside.

Check out the bizarre incident for yourself:

Now as we're sure you will know, players cannot be flagged offside directly from a corner - nor can they be flagged offside from a backwards pass.

So why was the call made against Italy? We'll be honest, we're not 100% sure.

Perhaps the fact that Berardi was standing off the pitch when Insigne passed to him played a significant role in the linesman's decision.

Either way, it was a very odd moment, one that will need to be explained sooner rather than later.

Italy DESTROY Turkey! Turkey 0-3 Italy Match Highlights | The Football Terrace

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News