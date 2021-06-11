Man Utd transfer latest: AC Milan prepare Dean Henderson offer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Football Insider, AC Milan are readying a bid for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, as the England international is keen to leave if he is not first choice at Old Trafford next season.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Dean Henderson?

Italian giants AC Milan are preparing a bid for United shot-stopper Henderson according to Football Insider, with the 24-year-old eager to be assured of first-team football.

The report suggests that United are open to offers for Henderson, despite having signed a new contract with the club last summer worth £100,000 per week.

What has Henderson said about being the number one choice goalkeeper at United?

Henderson has been vocal regarding his eagerness to be first choice at United and he suggested speaking so openly could be holding him back.

As per the Mirror, Henderson said, "Yeah, 100 per cent. I've spoke about this for years. Whether it gets me in trouble speaking about it, whether it holds me back at certain times, it probably does.

"But at the end of the day it'll happen one day and I know it'll happen, so I'm just going to keep working hard day in, day out and my time will come. I was 100 per cent born ready.

"I've just got to be ready for when that time comes. There's no excuses when you step over that white line. You've got to puff your chest out and go for it and everything that you've put in day in, day out, all the training, everything, pays off."

How does Henderson compare to David De Gea?

The United duo have gone head-to-head this season to earn a starting spot under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to FBref, Henderson boasted a higher save percentage in the Premier League last season than De Gea, with 76% and 67.1% respectively. Still, the Spaniard edges the England international in terms of clean sheet percentage with 34.6% compared to Henderson's 33.3%.

At just 24 years old, the assumption would be that Henderson has potential to be United's goalkeeper for years to come.

Still, as reported by Football Insider, the club's coaches are not impressed with the attitude of the England international and the Red Devils would consider letting him go.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

Have United signed another goalkeeper?

Reportedly, yes.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Tom Heaton's return to Man United is a done deal and he will sign a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

The journalist claimed that the Aston Villa goalkeeper, who is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer, will complete his medical later this month.

As reports suggest Henderson could leave Old Trafford, Heaton may start the 2021/22 campaign as United's second-choice goalkeeper.

