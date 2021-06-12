Euro 2020 officially got under way on Friday evening as Italy played Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roberto Mancini's side showed why they are one of the favourites for the competition with a convincing 3-0 victory.

Goals from Merih Demiral (own-goal), Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne got Italy off to a brilliant start.

Another team that has aspirations of winning the tournament is England.

The Three Lions have a brilliant squad to choose from.

With so much talent in their ranks, it is uncertain who Gareth Southgate will choose to start for their opener against Croatia on Sunday.

Harry Kane is guaranteed to be in the starting line-up, barring injury of course, but the other 10 spots are up for grabs.

Many pundits have had their go of picking England's XI for the upcoming tournament and now Cesc Fabregas has given his thoughts.

The Spaniard was working as a pundit on BBC for the Euro 2020 opener. He's picked his ideal England ideal XI if everyone is available. View his selections below...

GK: Dean Henderson

RB: Reece James

CB: John Stones

CB: Harry Maguire

LB: Ben Chilwell

CM: Jordan Henderson

CM: Declan Rice

CAM: Jack Grealish

RW: Phil Foden

LW: Mason Mount

ST: Harry Kane

Speaking of his side, Fabregas said: "If everyone is 100% fit I would go for that. There's experience, there's youth... there's a good mix there. People who work hard, passion.

"Top, top player in Harry Kane. A lot of creativity in midfield, especially the three number 10s. Full-backs that have just won the Champions League and full of confidence."

Fabregas has selected three players from his former side, Chelsea.

He's picked James over Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, Chilwell over Luke Shaw, and Mount in midfield.

He's also gone with Henderson over Jordan Pickford, which is a surprise.

Other big names that miss out include Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho.

