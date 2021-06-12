West Bromwich Albion Manager News: Alex Neil linked with Baggies vacancy as saga continues

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion's search for a new manager continues to rumble on as they have yet to find a successor for Sam Allardyce who decide to call time on his short stint at the Hawthorns after failing to keep the club in the Premier League.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder emerged as one of the favourites for the vacancy earlier this month but a move was vetoed by Baggies owner Lai Gouchuan.

Meanwhile, Michael Appleton was recently linked with the job after guiding Lincoln City to the League One play-off final in May.

However, a report from LincolnshireLive revealed that there had been no contact between West Brom and the Imps manager.

The Baggies' approach for David Wagner broke down on Thursday as he decided to become the new boss of Swiss side BSC Young Boys whilst Frank Lampard and Roy Hodgson are also out of the running.

With West Brom yet to resolve this particular saga, it seems as if there are now only two viable options that they are currently pursuing.

Football Insider revealed earlier this week that Derek McInnes had been in contact over the role on offer whilst a fresh update has now outlined the club's stance regarding fellow Scotsman Alex Neil.

According to the Express & Star, Neil was interviewed by the club last week and still remains a contender for the managerial position.

However, it has yet to be seen whether West Brom are willing to resume talks with the 40-year-old after prioritising a swoop for Wagner over him.

Neil has been without a job since parting ways with Preston North End in March following a poor run of results in the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

West Brom's prolonged hunt for a new manager has surely tested the patience of their supporters who will be hoping that their club can finally make a decision regarding this issue in the coming days.

Whilst Neil did struggle during the closing stages of his stint at Deepdale, he knows exactly what it takes to achieve promotion to the Premier League having guided Norwich City to this division via the play-offs in 2015.

With a wealth of experience of managing at Championship level under his belt, the ex-Preston boss will be confident in his ability to lead West Brom into a new dawn next season.

However, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Baggies were put off by the fact that he only managed to win 66 of his 176 league games in charge of the Lilywhites which is an underwhelming return.

