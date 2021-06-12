Liverpool transfers: Contact made over swoop for potential Wijnaldum replacement

According to journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool are still interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

What's the latest transfer news involving Florian Neuhaus?

Falk relays a story from Sport1 suggesting that Liverpool have held talks regarding a transfer for Gladbach midfielder Neuhaus and Jurgen Klopp is keen.

Sancho Done Deal Today? Solskjaer has Trippier BID rejected | Liverpool agree personal terms | The Football Terrace

The reports suggest that there have been no concrete negotiations as of yet and he could cost the Reds more than €40m (around £34.3m).

What is Neuhaus' style of play?

In 2018, the official Bundesliga website compared the German international to Thomas Muller.

Despite playing a lot deeper than the Bayern Munich player, the article suggested that his ability to find spaces in the 'Raumdeuter' role is comparable with the style of Muller.

As per the official Bundesliga website, Neuhaus told the Rheinische Post, “It depends a lot on the timing with other players, the pass has to be perfect and the run co-ordinated to escape your marker – and that’s the hard part.

"It’s intuitive, instinctive. Müller is known for making these runs.”

How did Neuhaus perform last season?

The 24-year-old was a mainstay in the middle of the park for Gladbach, making 33 Bundesliga starts in the 2020/21 campaign and netting five goals with a further six assists to his name.

While statistics don't tell the whole story with Neuhaus, they do demonstrate his all-around ability as a box-to-box midfielder.

According to WhoScored, he made 1.5 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game.

Alongside his defensive attributes, he has proven his ability in the attacking third too, having contributed 1.5 shots on goal and 1.3 completed dribbles.

1 of 15 Who did Liverpool beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? West Bromwich Albion Newcastle United West Ham United Leeds United

Would Neuhaus be a good replacement for Gini Wijnaldum?

It was recently announced that Wijnaldum will join Paris Saint-Germain this summer upon the expiry of his contract at Anfield.

Liverpool should be in the market for another midfielder as his departure means Klopp would have to rely on the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who all suffered lengthy injuries last term.

According to Transfermarkt, the trio were out of action for a combined 256 days for Liverpool during the 2020/21 campaign.

Aside from his obvious qualities and aforementioned statistics, Neuhaus looks like a very solid replacement for Wijnaldum and he has a very similar injury record to the Dutchman.

Indeed, the German hasn't been injured since the 2017/18 campaign, where he missed just three days of action. Certainly, his durability could serve him well in Klopp's high-energy side.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News