Italy got their Euro 2020 campaign off to the perfect start on Friday evening.

In the opening game of the tournament, the Azzurri produced a dominant display to secure a 3-0 win over Turkey.

Going into the game, many football lovers - including us - labelled Turkey as a 'dark horse', but they were played off the park by Roberto Mancini's slick, pass-obsessed Italy side.

An own goal from Juventus defender Merih Demiral opened the scoring on the night, the centre-back diverting Domenico Berardi's cross past his own goalkeeper in the 53rd-minute.

Just over 10 minutes later, Ciro Immobile made it 2-0 from close-range, before the ever-impressive Lorenzo Insigne put the icing on the cake in the 79th-minute by cooly slotting the ball home from from inside the box.

Italy really do look as if they're going to be a very tough team to stop at Euro 2020.

Some people will perhaps not have been aware of just how good Mancini's side are looking these days, despite the fact they haven't lost a game since September 2018.

They really are a completely different outfit from the one that infamously failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

But it seems one football fan was not surprised at all by Italy's authoritative display against Turkey, as they correctly predicted a 3-0 win for the Azzurri in Rome.

This wasn't just any ol' score prediction, though.

Twitter user @VaneJuice has gone viral on the social platform for correctly predicting the three players to score in the Stadio Olimpico, as well as the full-time result.

Yes, they even foresaw that Demiral would strike at the wrong end...

The craziest match prediction ever?

We're almost lost for words.

As match predictions on social media go, that might just be the finest - and spookiest - of the lot and if @VaneJuice has any sense, they will be buying lottery tickets this weekend.

