Anthony Martial has blown hot and cold during his six-year spell with Manchester United.

At times the Frenchman has looked genuinely world-class. Other times he looks off the pace and disinterested.

As a result, Martial has constantly divided opinion at Old Trafford. Some fans won’t have a bad word said against the 25-year-old, while others wouldn’t be sad to see him leave the club at the earliest opportunity.

For the latter group of supporters, their wish might be about to come true.

According to journalist Duncan Castles, Martial has been offered to Real Madrid as his agent looks to move him away from the Premier League club.

United are edging closer towards striking a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, while Tottenham striker Harry Kane has also been linked with a summer move to the Red Devils.

Fearing his client will be left down the pecking order at Man Utd, Martial’s agent has offered the France international to Los Blancos.

Per the Express, the deal would involve an initial season-long loan with an option to buy.

These latest reports bring back memories of the day Martial roasted Madrid’s defence while playing in the International Champions Cup in the summer of 2017.

After receiving the ball on the left flank, Martial brilliantly slalomed past several Madrid defenders before laying it on a plate for Jesse Lingard, who converted from close range.

Watch Martial’s moment of magic here…

What an outrageous assist!

Martial has always possessed this level of ability, so it’s frustrating for United fans that they’ve only witnessed his world-class talent on a handful of occasions.

Seventy-eight goals in 258 games is an average return for a forward who cost the club a reported £58 million in 2015 and is earning £250,000-a-week.

That said, Martial has played his part in delivering several trophies over the past six years, including the FA Cup and the Europa League.

And there will be many supporters bitterly disappointed to hear that he may have played his final game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

