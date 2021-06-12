Everton had a disappointing 2020/21 season.

The Toffees had aspirations of qualifying for Europe but they fell short in their attempts.

Everton finished 10th in the Premier League as they failed to reach their targets.

To make matters even worse, popular manager Carlo Ancelotti has recently departed for Real Madrid.

Despite there being no manager at Everton at the moment, the club will still be looking at players to sign in the summer.

It is believed they are interested in a promising striker who plies his trade outside of Europe.

What is the latest Everton transfer news?

The Telegraph are reporting that Everton are keen on signing LAFC striker, Diego Rossi.

How has Rossi performed for LAFC?

The Uruguayan striker has been one of MLS' best players in the past few years.

He signed for LAFC in 2018 and has scored 56 times in 107 games.

The 23-year-old won multiples awards in 2020 including the Golden Boot, Young Player of the Year award and was named in the MLS Best XI.

How much will he cost?

Despite Rossi's brilliant form in MLS, it is believed he is available for just £10m this summer.

What has been said about him?

Rossi has made a great impression in MLS and he's been tipped to play at the highest level in Europe.

“As a talent evaluator, if the indirect question is, ‘Is Diego good enough to play at the top level in Europe?’ My answer to that is absolutely,” LAFC general manager John Thorrington said of Rossi, per LA Times.

Will Everton sign Rossi?

While Everton are said to be interested, it is not believed they have made an offer just yet.

Should they decide to follow through with their interest they could have competition from Tottenham, who are also said to be keen on the striker.

