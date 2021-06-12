Jimmy Uso fired back at Roman Reigns

Jimmy Uso opened SmackDown with a stern message for The Head of the Table after he imposed his will on last week’s SmackDown Tag Team Title Match.

Kevin Owens & Big E def. Sami Zayn & Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens came ready to fight right from the opening bell, as KO targeted both Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn early after last week’s attacks. The chaotic Intercontinental Championship picture was on full display, as a Big E clothesline of Crews over the ropes set up Owens for a Stunner on Zayn to secure the win. After the match, Crews laid down a challenge for the victors to meet back in the ring next week, but this time, with Commander Azeez in his corner.

Liv Morgan def. Carmella

Liv Morgan was out for payback after last week’s defeat, but Carmella was ready early as she threw off her opponent’s charge right into the announce table. When the self-proclaimed “Most Beautiful Woman in WWE” let her guard down, Morgan sprang into action and landed an Oblivion to score a huge victory.

Cesaro and Bianca Belair interrupted “Ding Dong, Hello!”

Seth Rollins joined Bayley on “Ding Dong, Hello!” as the duo had a good laugh at the expense of their rivals. Their fun ended quickly as Cesaro rang the doorbell and ripped Rollins’ drip while destroying the set.

Montez Ford def. Chad Gable by disqualification

After canceling their tag team showdown earlier in the night, Chad Gable welcomed a matchup with Montez Ford with both Dawkins and Otis agreeing to stay away from ringside. Gable appeared to have an answer for every time Ford attempted to get his offense going. Attention then turned away from the ring, as Otis demolished Angelo Dawkins backstage and then leveled an unhinged attack on Ford that left the high-flyer grounded in pain.

Shinsuke Nakamura def. King Corbin

Rick Boogs played sweet music to get Shinsuke Nakamura in rhythm, but King Corbin was motivated by anger and the hunt to retrieve his “rightful” crown. The King of Strong Style continued to befuddle his rival with a quick roll-up win, as he and Boogs rocked out with the crown in the center of the ring after the encounter.

Roman Reigns brawled with Rey & Dominik Mysterio

After last week’s vicious attack on his son, Rey Mysterio emerged with a message for Roman Reigns and laid down a challenge to meet him inside Hell in a Cell. Before the Universal Champion could finish his response, mayhem broke out as The Ultimate Underdog and Dominik Mysterio upped the ante with kendo sticks.

News Now - Sport News