Man Utd transfer news: Fabrizio Romano provides fresh Jadon Sancho update

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United's move for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is edging ever-closer as personal terms and agent fees have been agreed.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

Journalist Romano claims that all people working in negotiations around the Sancho to Man United deal are confident as, in the latest developments, agent fees have now been agreed.

Back in August 2020, ESPN suggested they were the biggest hurdle facing United as they looked to do a deal.

The journalist also suggests that United are continuing to work hard on the transfer and are keen to avoid long negotiations with the Bundesliga side.

How much could Sancho cost?

According to Romano, Dortmund are demanding a fee in the region of €95m (roughly £81.7m) this summer for the 21-year-old.

Sancho's current price tag has been reduced from what Dortmund wanted for him last year, as reports from Sport1 last month revealed that the German outfit had wanted an offer close to €120m (around £103.2m).

What has Sancho said about a transfer?

Despite ongoing transfer speculation, Sancho refused to get drawn in to talk surrounding his future and he said that he is focused on himself and the team ahead of the European Championships.

“I don't really look at it [the speculation]. During the season, I always focus on myself & the team," Sancho told talkSPORT as per the Manchester Evening News.

"That's the most important thing we can do and every time I'm on the pitch I always give it my all, obviously trying to create what I do on the pitch and that's with goals and assists. That's what I really try to do, work hard for the team.

"[The noise] is part of the game. Fans are always going to be excited for major tournaments, so that's normal. As a young kid growing up and watching these major tournaments, I was excited as well."

Would Sancho fit in at United?

If Sancho were to make the move to Old Trafford it would naturally be a completely new environment for the 21-year-old.

However, the settling-in process should relatively smooth having already played with a handful of United players with England, as well as the fact he has previously lived in Manchester during his time with City.

For example, he has spent time with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Mason Greenwood, in the England camp throughout the last few years.

Given club Gary Neville has previously called for signings of his ilk and position, it would seem like quite a natural fit.

