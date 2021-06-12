Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Takefusa Kubo hasn't broken into Real Madrid's first team yet.

The Japanese wonderkid joined the club in 2019 and it didn't take long for him to show his immense talent.

Nicknamed the 'Japanese Messi', the youngster caught the eye during Real Madrid's pre-season tour.

But, despite his encouraging performances, he was shipped out on loan to Mallorca.

He spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Villarreal and Getafe, where he scored just twice in 37 games.

Kubo, now 20, will be hoping that the 2021/22 season is the campaign where he finally breaks into Real Madrid's first team.

Kubo is currently away with Japan and he featured for their U24s against Jamaica on Saturday.

He had a good game as Japan won 4-0.

Kubo managed to break the deadlock and in one of the most unusual goals of the season.

Real's wonderkid cut in from the right-wing and had a go with his favoured left foot.

His shot would find the net - but not before going through the legs of FOUR Jamaica players.

That is madness. Kubo should consider himself lucky but he won't care as he notched the opener.

Samurai Blue would go on to win 4-0, with further goals from Wataru Endo, Ayase Ueda and Ritsu Doan.

Zinedine Zidane has sent Kubo on loan the last two seasons but he is no longer in charge of Los Blancos.

He was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti earlier this summer. It will be interesting to see what plans the Italian boss has for Kubo.

